The Nike Kobe line has been the brand's most successful venture over the last decade, focusing on silhouettes like the timeless Nike Kobe 5, 6, 7, and 8 models. However, we've seen Nike made an effort to dive even deeper into the Nike Kobe catalog, recently bringing back the Kobe 3 “Halo” is the latest release. Now, Nike will bring back Kobe's first signature silhouette as the Kobe 1 arrives in an updated “Work Blue” colorway.

Following his six-year sting with Adidas, Kobe Bryant made his blockbuster move to join Nike in June of 2003. Partnering with the mind of Eric Avar, who's responsible for designing some of Nike's all-time classics like the Air Foamposite and Huarache, the Black Mamba signature collection remains one of Nike's most lucrative to date.

Originally releasing in 2006 and famously worn by Bryant during his historic 81-point game, the Nike Kobe 1 has seen numerous releases over the last 10 years, mostly in the form of exclusive collaborations. However, with Nike clearly making an effort to dive deeper into Kobe's catalogue, we should see more colorways arrive in the coming year.

Nike Kobe 1 “Work Blue”

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro “Work Blue” Joins 2026 Lineup 🐍 Details: https://t.co/BnqIrTP19F pic.twitter.com/Rjb0S6Ob3k — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 3, 2025



The “Work Blue” colorway arrives in Work Blue/Summit White/Metallic Gold for a fresh new take on this classic. We see the light Work Blue suede along the majority of the upper while the ankle collar mesh and mudguard are made to match. The Nike Swoosh and back heel accent are done in white and we see a metallic gold hit along the carbon fiber stability plate. Finally, the look is completed by a light blue tongue and laces with the overlooking Kobe logo on the tongue tab.

The Nike Kobe 1 “Work Blue” is expected to release in 2026 as part of Nike's upcoming Black Mamba releases. The shoes will come at a standard retail tag of $185 and release through Nike SNKRS app, so be sure to keep an eye out on any breaking news regarding this release.