As Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James enters another chapter of his legendary NBA career, the league's all-time leading scorer also carries the longest standing signature sneaker line in sports today. As he enters the magical 23rd year of his run, Nike is set to honor “The King” with his latest signature silhouette, finally releasing an official look after numerous leaks throughout the offseason.

LeBron James released his 22nd signature sneaker with the Nike LeBron 22 in 2024, making history as the athlete with the longest signature endorsement outside of Michael Jordan. The lifetime Nike athlete has been steadily pushing some of the best basketball sneakers over the last two decades as this coming season will be no different.

During numerous offseason workouts this summer, LeBron James was seen wearing a new sneaker, perhaps wear-testing and ironing out final specs from the performance side of things. In terms of design, the actual rendering of the Nike LeBron 23 is far more spectacular than most could have imagined.

Official images of the Nike LeBron 23

Official Images at the Nike LeBron 23 😳🥇 pic.twitter.com/nSOwwtgZvf — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 30, 2025

The packaging for the “40k” Nike LeBron 23 😳👑 https://t.co/KBIQ8y75oF pic.twitter.com/LO7hiA0Wcl — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 30, 2025

The new Nike LeBron 23 will feature a completely updated look throughout the upper, opting for a low-top silhouette slightly reminiscent of Nike's KG Air Flightposite made for Timberwolves' legend Kevin Garnett. In reality, the two-panel upper is meant to resemble LeBron's “LJ” crown logo. This shimmering colorway is inspired by James' quest for 40,000 points and the NBA's all-time scoring crown.

The shoes appear to sport perforated leather through the bottom portion of the sneaker with a mix of synthetic materials throughout the eyelet and tongue section. Intricate detailing is seen in gold throughout the entire shoe and we see trims of black across the upper and sockliner to provide contrast. Lastly, the shoes opt for a minimalistic midsole, completely different from the bulkier look we're typically used to seeing from LBJ.

To top it off, the pair will come in metallic and holographic packaging honoring James' achievement. There's no official word on when the sneakers will release, but expect an announcement from Nike in the coming weeks as the NBA season looms.

