The series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies is heating up after the Grizzlies took Game 2 without Ja Morant. As the two teams now head to Los Angeles, LeBron James and Dillon Brooks are preparing to settle their beef on the court in Game 3. Whatever words the two have hurled at each other so far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, James is allowing his play to do the real talking.
LeBron hasn't had a problem being defended by Dillon Brooks over the last two games 👀 pic.twitter.com/K943v8Ga15
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2023
As the primary defender, Brooks has struggled against James, as a 61.1%-42.9% shooting split is a gaudy statistic for James. Luckily for Brooks, he has made a habit of talking trash by riding the coattails of a really good Grizzlies team. However, Brooks did hit a dagger 3 in Game 2, so he can take solace in contributing a big moment to a Grizzlies win.
Brooks and James got into it verbally in Game 2, as Brooks looked to be encouraging James to talk back to him as he neared the Lakers bench midway through the third quarter. It was nothing new from Brooks, the native talking head on the Grizzlies exuberant roster.
Albeit the beef with Brooks, James is undoubtedly most focused on regrouping after a disappointing loss. With Morant out, the Lakers certainly expected to be returning to Los Angeles with a 2-0 lead. However, the Lakers came out flat and trailed the entire game, always looking a step slower than Memphis.
Ahead of Game 3, the beef between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James will be a storyline to watch alongside the status of Ja Morant. Taking a 2-1 lead will be pivotal for both teams’ chances of advancing in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.