Whenever there is a date synonymous with Kobe Bryant, almost the entire Los Angeles Lakers community pays their respect to the late great guard. Fellow NBA icon LeBron James is taking time to remember the five-time champion on what would have been his 46th birthday.

He posted a simple yet effective message on X, formerly twitter on Friday, using a snake emoji as an homage to the man famously nicknamed The Black Mamba. James also took to Instagram and shared an image from the 2008 Olympics, in which he led a Happy Birthday sing-along to Bryant, who can be seen holding his daughter.

The dynamic between these two Lakers champs is a unique one. Although their primes did not intersect and their teams did not meet in an NBA Finals showdown, their combined star power worked wonders for the NBA product. The epic Olympics pairing of James and Stephen Curry has caused many to relive those Beijing Games, when two of the most prominent athletes the 21st Century has ever known shared a locker room.

Such an experience, particularly because it was the first Olympic gold medal for both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, is bound to leave some sort of a lasting impact.

James led the Lakers to a championship in 2020, more than nine months after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people died in a helicopter crash. The moment transcended basketball for him, as he issued a touching tribute to the all-time great player following the win.

James' birthday messages follow the city of Los Angeles' decision to adorn the downtown area with images of Bryant. His legacy is being used to help promote the 2028 LA Olympics, and will surely be emphasized again when the Summer Games arrive.

Before then, though, LeBron James will try to further honor Bryant's memory by delivering his beloved franchise another championship.