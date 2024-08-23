Los Angeles is honoring the late great Kobe Bryant by posting pictures of him around the LA skyline. The Olympics announced that the games are headed to Los Angeles in 2028. With that said, the city couldn't wait to advertise the big event, which takes place four years from now.

The City of Angels advertised the Olympics with Nike's slogan “No Time To Lose”. The billboard ads fittingly had Bryant as the cover athlete. Aside from Kobe being a Los Angeles Lakers legend, he was also one of the select few who refused to lose a game no matter what the costs were. The advertisement came very timely too considering how we're approaching August 24, 2024. This date represents all of Bryant's jersey numbers when he played for the Lakers.

With all that said, it was an awesome way to celebrate the late legend while hyping up the locals for the 2028 Olympic games.

Looking back at Kobe Bryant's competitiveness

When people talk about the Los Angeles Lakers, a lot of names come to mind. However, if the topic was about who was the fiercest Laker ever, it's impossible not to think about Kobe Bryant. Back in his younger years in the NBA, Bryant already proved to be one of the most competitive players in the league. He idolized Michael Jordan growing up, which made him become the player he was on the hardwood.

By the time he turned 21 years old, Bryant won his first title alongside another Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. The duo of Shaq and Kobe went on to notch a three-peat and became one of the best duos in league history. However, while they found success being teammates, Bryant in particular wanted to prove that he didn't need O'Neal to win. He constantly bickered with the big man, which forced the Lakers to decide which franchise player they wanted to proceed with in the following years.

Ultimately, the Lakers stuck with Bryant and parted ways with O'Neal in 2004. At first, it seemed like a bad decision considering how Shaq ended up winning another title with the Miami Heat in 2006 alongside Dwyane Wade. However, due to Bryant's grit and never-say-die attitude, the Lakers were rewarded with two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Unfortunately, Kobe's Achilles injury became a hindrance to his career, leaving the Lakers to struggle to win another title. Despite these setbacks, Bryant continued to pour his heart out on the court even if he was playing for a losing team. The late great Lakers legends finished his career with an average of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. He was a five-time champion, a two-time Finals MVP, a one-time regular season MVP, and an 18-time All-Star.