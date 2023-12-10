LeBron James won the In-Seaon Tournament Saturday, and the Lakers star gets to watch Bronny James make his USC basketball debut Sunday.

It’s going to be a great weekend for LeBron James. His Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament on Saturday, and on Sunday, he gets to see his son, Bronny James, finally play in a USC basketball jersey as he makes his season debut against Long Beach State, coming back from suffering cardiac arrest in July. And LeBron said after his team’s big win that he is excited for it all.

“It's gonna be a helluva weekend for me. To be able to win the In-Season Tournament, pick up a little dough on the way, and then go see my son tomorrow at the Galen Center,” LeBron said after picking up the NBA In-Season trophy and the first NBA Cup MVP Award.

LeBron dropped 24 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and flew back to LA to see his son make his college basketball debut.

Bronny James will debut for the USC basketball team on Sunday as he plays for the first time since suffering his heart ailment this summer. Bronny returns to an unranked Trojans squad that is coming off an 89-76 loss to No. 7 Gonzaga last week. It should be a nice return for LeBron’s son, as USC is a 13.5-point favorite heading into the Long Beach State matchup. That said, one of the Trojans' three losses on the season did come against the unheralded UC Irvine in Early November.

After his “helluva weekend,' LeBron James gets back to work with the Lakers next week when the team kicks off their post-In-Season Tournament Schedule with a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.