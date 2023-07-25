Just like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't believe the offer that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe got from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

For those who missed it, with PSG interested in selling Mbappe instead of letting him walk away in free transfer, Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League has come out with a $1.1 billion bid to acquire the French striker. The offer includes a whopping $332 million transfer fee for PSG and a one-year $776 million salary for Mbappe.

Of course it sent the whole sports world into a frenzy. After all, if Mbappe accepts the offer, he will own the record for the highest transfer and salary ever. Not even James has ever reached that level despite being the best player in the NBA for years.

Upon seeing the jaw-dropping offer, James himself couldn't help but joke that he'll run like Forrest Gump if a Saudi club calls Rich Paul and Mav Carter to offer him a similar one-year deal.

Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾‍♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 25, 2023

For that amount of money, we can't blame LeBron James for not even hesitating to take it. That could help build generational wealth anyway, and so it's hard for anyone to refuse such offer.

As mentioned, even Giannis Antetokounmpo joked about moving to football/soccer after seeing the massive offer. If Al Hilal fails to convince Mbappe, the Milwaukee Bucks star hilariously pitched himself since he said that he looks like the World Cup winner.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe will take the Al Hilal offer, but sure enough, there will be plenty of eyes as he makes his decision.