A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James has been in action for the Los Angeles Lakers in their last four games following another lengthy spell on the sidelines. Even LeBron himself would admit that he has yet to reach peak form just yet as he continues to recover from a foot injury that cost him nearly a month of action.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate richard jefferson pointed out a very interesting observation about James in his recent return from injury. RJ believes that James has shed off a considerable amount of weight as part of his rehab process:

“Well one of the things I’ve noticed is that he looks like he lost about 10, 12 pounds from the time that he got hurt to now,” Jefferson said on a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up. “It looks like he’s trying to take weight off of that foot (to) make him a little bit lighter, make him a little bit quicker.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron James does look a bit slimmer compared to when he went down with the foot injury. If it’s true that he lost up to 12 pounds since that time, then this serves as even more proof of James’ otherworldly physical state. One of the biggest factors that have led to his dominance at age 38 is the way he so religiously takes care of his body. Losing a dozen pounds in the span of a month is no easy task — especially when you’re pushing 40 — and for LeBron to get this done while also nursing a foot injury is simply amazing.