Arguably the greatest player of all-time, LeBron James has accomplished everything one can accomplish in the NBA. He's won titles with three different organizations, he's been named to league's MVP four different times, he's a 19-time All-Star and most importantly, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

While he gave some thought to the idea of the 2022-23 season being his last, LeBron has made it clear he is returning for his 21st season in the league, leading many to ask when exactly James will call it quits and retire. There does not seem to be a clear answer to this, but one thing we do know is that Los Angeles will be retiring his jersey.

Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss reiterated this idea recently in an interview with Mark Medina from Sportskeeda, stating that James will see his number hanging next to the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson and the other Lakers' legends one day. As for when this will happen, Buss made it clear there is still one thing left on LeBron's checklist before he has his jersey retired in Los Angeles.

“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall-of-Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame,” Buss laid out. “When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it.”

Known for wearing his No. 23 jersey almost his entire career other than when he wore his No. 6 jersey with the Miami Heat, James recently wore No. 6 again during the 2022-23 season with the Lakers. However, LeBron is going to be switching his jersey number back to No. 23 for the upcoming 2023-24 season and the foreseeable future, as ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported this offseason that James is doing so out of respect for the late, great Bill Russell, who had his No. 6 jersey retired leaguewide last year.

In a total of five seasons with the Lakers, James has put together some of the best statistical seasons of his career. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he's averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from three-point range. His 30.3 points per game average during the 2021-22 season was the second-highest scoring mark of his career in a single season.

There is no doubt that James will have his jersey retired by all three teams he played for over the course of his career, but could he join Kobe Bryant as the only other player in NBA history to have two different jerseys retired by the same team? When asked this by Sportskeeda, Buss' answer was short and simple:

“That’s a discussion for another time.”

Fresh off their run to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2020, the Lakers will enter the brand new NBA season with their only goals revolving around the idea of capturing title No. 18, which would be a new NBA record.