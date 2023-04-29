Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been on the receiving end of a major trolling after they lost their playoff series to the Los Angeles Lakers, all after saying earlier in the season that they are “fine in the West.”

LeBron James and LA humbled Memphis big time, trouncing them in six games 4-2. The closeout Game 6 was pretty nasty, with the Lakers not giving the Grizzlies any chance for a comeback at all.

The Lakers led 52-49 at the half and never looked back as they secured the 125-85 victory and the series win.

Morant, who was a non-factor on Friday with his 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting, received plenty of backlash not only for his performance but also due to his failure to walk the talk. Remember, the Grizzlies youngster dissed the entire Western Conference last December when he said that the Boston Celtics are their biggest threats and that they should be okay in the West.

Fast forward to four months later and they are now packing their bags just in the first round.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

It is certainly a learning moment for Ja Morant and co. While it’s okay to have some swag and confidence, they cannot be too overconfident when they have yet to prove anything.

The Grizzlies have been great playoff contenders, sure, but the fact remains that they have yet to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Making matters worse this time, Memphis is actually the second-seeded team in the West while the Lakers only finished seventh.

Here are more reactions to Morant’s comments after their playoffs exit:

Hopefully the next time Ja Morant talks about winning the West is when he and the Grizzlies actually do it.