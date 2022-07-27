The Los Angeles Lakers made some big decisions on the coaching front this offseason after opting to part ways with now-ex-coach Frank Vogel. The front office replaced their 2020 championship-winning shot-caller with first-time head coach Darvin Ham, who in spite of his inexperience at the helm, has been able to build up excitement and anticipation with Laker Nation.

LA has now decided to keep a key member of the coaching staff by extending the deal of assistant Phil Handy. The 50-year-old’s previous deal was set to run out after the end of the upcoming season, and the Lakers have made now made their move to secure his future with the team. This report comes via ESPN’s Marc J. Spears:

The Lakers signed assistant coach Phil Handy to contract extension last week, a source told @espn @andscape. Previously, Handy had one year left on his contract.

Handy has been with the Lakers since 2019. He was part of Vogel’s coaching staff during their title run in the Orlando bubble. This is Handy’s second stint with LA, having served as a development coach between 2011 and 2013.

Success follows Handy wherever he goes. Prior to joining the Lakers in 2019, he was part of Nick Nurse’s coaching staff when the Toronto Raptors won the title in 2019. Handy was also an assistant to Tyronn Lue with the Cleveland Cavaliers during their LeBron James-led 2016 championship run. Handy and LeBron go way back, and it wouldn’t be surprising if The King had some sort of say in Handy’s recent extension.