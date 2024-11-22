There's nothing that quite gets LeBron James' competitive juices flowing than by witnessing his opponent pull off a highlight. During the Los Angeles Lakers' Thursday night contest against the Orlando Magic, James wasn't about to let himself get overshadowed by a mean dunk from Moe Wagner, as he came straight down the other end and replied with a nasty slam of his own.

James definitely saw red when he got Wagner switched on to him; the Lakers star easily blew by the Magic center, and then he was met at the rim by one of the best defenders in the NBA in Jonathan Isaac. But it did not matter. James may be a little over a month away from turning 40 years of age, but he can still get up there with the best of them as he put Isaac on a poster.

James has always managed to steal the thunder of other players following monster dunks from his opponents. Back in 2018, when he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James decided to have the last laugh after Jayson Tatum posterized him in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. And then in early 2020, who could forget the time when James decided to launch from near the half-court line after a rookie Zion Williamson energized the crowd?

The 39-year-old Lakers star knows how important the psychological aspect of the game is, and he makes sure that his team wins the mind games and the morale push-and-pull that occur in every game. And perhaps, James' opponents will know better than to stand in his way when he's hell-bent on getting the momentum back in his team's favor.

LeBron James has the Lakers fanbase going crazy

It's a miracle that LeBron James is still as good as he is even though he's the oldest active player in the association. Even though he's no longer the athlete he once was, he remains elite even with a bit of a drop-off considering just how generational of an athlete he was during his prime.

James' poster dunk garnered plenty of attention from Lakers fans on social media as a result, and deservedly so.

“LeBron old man poster he’s lower than the defender at the rim that s**t looked cool as f**k it looked like Allen Iverson posters,” X user @CarlosBerkley wrote.

“Imaging jumping HIGHER than LeBron and he still put you on a poster…at 39,” @MikeWayneFLS added.

“LeBron's insane poster dunk might just earn him a random drug test tomorrow,” @seensanero mused.