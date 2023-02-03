It has been nearly a month now since we last saw Austin Reaves take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. The good news is that the 6-foot-5 point guard now appears to be closing in on his return as he makes significant progress on his road to recovery from a lingering hamstring injury.

On Thursday, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed that Reaves is now very close to returning. As a matter of fact, the 24-year-old could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday’s matchup against the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans. According to Ham, “there’s still a chance” Reaves suits up on Saturday. This update comes via Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

This is great news for the squad and much like all Lakers fans out there, I’m sure that LeBron James will be glad to hear about this development as well. At this point, LA has a chance to be finally completely injury-free once Reaves returns. As of Thursday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, it’s only Reaves who’s left on the injury report, with LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Patrick Beverley all being upgraded to available right before tipoff.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we’re now set to see what the Lakers can do at full strength. This comes at a perfect time with the NBA trade deadline just days away. This should give the front office an opportunity to make a somewhat comprehensive assessment of the team’s needs as they look to make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.