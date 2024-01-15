LeBron James praised Dwayne Wade ahead of the star's statue honor.

LeBron James is having another impressive season for the Los Angeles Lakers; however, his old Miami Heat teammate, Dwyane Wade, no longer shares the floor with him. Instead, Wade is being honored with an incredible statue after his longtime run with Miami. James gave a timely reaction to the news.

Lakers' LeBron James shows love to Dwyane Wade amid the Heat star's honor

James took to social media to congratulate Wade amid Miami's gesture. His message to Wade was, “Congrats Trey!!! That's major,” per James' Instagram account. The two basketball stars go way back to their Heat days when they won two championships together.

Wade started building his Heat legacy before James' arrival though. Miami selected Wade with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft. The former star shooting guard spent all but a season and a half with the Heat during his 16 years in the NBA.

By the end of his career, Wade accumulated 13 All-Star appearances, two All-NBA First Team selections, and a scoring title (2009).

Moreover, he boasted career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals. He won three NBA championships. His two titles with LeBron James were amid some of the most exciting times in the league.

Many fans recall Wade's iconic alley-oop to James that continues to resurface in 2024. Now, James is playing in his 21st season, and he wants to win more hardware with the Lakers.

Los Angeles on on a two-game losing streak and sits eleventh in the Western Conference standings. However, James and his team will not give up. Perhaps seeing his friend and former teammate be honored will inspire him to go on a hot streak for LA.