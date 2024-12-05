The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 134-93 drubbing at the hands of the Miami Heat on Wednesday. It was the third game of a four-game road trip that dropped the Lakers to 1-2 on the trip so far. But in the process, Lakers' star LeBron James reached a significant milestone.

Early in the third quarter, LeBron James reached a milestone when he knocked down a three-point shot that moved him past former NBA player Kyle Kover and into seventh place on the NBA's all-time list for most three-point shots made, as per NBA TV.

Throughout his career, James has been a fairly good three-point shooter. He holds a career average of 34.8 percent shooting from distance and has only shot under 33 percent from three-point range in five of his 22 seasons.

Despite the Lakers' blowout loss to the Heat, James finished with a stat-line of 29 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and one steal. He shot 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Following the Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, James had one of his worst games of the season stat-wise with only ten points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field in 30 minutes. James fielded outside speculation about his durability at his age, but he is not quite out of gas yet.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, James is in his 22nd season in the NBA. He is the oldest player in the league and will turn 40 years old at the end of the month.

On the season, James is still putting up strong numbers. He had appeared in all 21 games for the Lakers coming into Wednesday's game against the Heat, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He's been averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.