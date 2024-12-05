MIAMI – In the reunion between the Miami Heat and LeBron James, the former gets the upper hand Wednesday night as they beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 134-93. Heat star Bam Adebayo had a bounce-back game along with Tyler Herro, who shined from three-point range.

Herro would lead the team with 31 points (11 of 19 from the field, nine of 16 from deep), five rebounds, and four assists, as Jimmy Butler had 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Terry Rozier would have 16 points off the bench, Adebayo had 14 points on six for eight shooting, and Haywood Highsmith had 14 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Heat's win over the Lakers Wednesday night:

Bam Adebayo's efficient start puts the Heat over the Lakers in first half

It was a scary start for the Heat as LeBron James looked like he would break out of his current shooting slump as he had the team's first six points. However, Miami settled in and had a very successful first half, especially on offense, where they scored 34 and 35 points in each quarter, respectively.

Looking specifically at the Heat's captain Bam Adebayo, he has been in the midst of a shooting slump to start the season, but it was not shown Wednesday night. He would end the first half, leading the team with 14 points on an efficient six for seven from the field to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.

This was much needed from Adebayo as he capitalized on his high-percentage looks while teammates were setting him up for success. His explosiveness was put on display in the first half as he dunked on Max Christie in what is sure to be a highlight added to his reel.

Adebayo wasn't alone, though, as Heat star Jimmy Butler had a solid first half with 13 points on six for 10 shooting. Haywood Highsmith was also productive, this time on the offensive end, where he was four of five, all from three-point range.

Los Angeles would shoot 47.7 percent from the field and three of 13 from deep, where the most success came from James as he had 18 points on eight for 11 shooting, where he got most of what he wanted in impressive play. Anthony Davis only had six points on two for six shooting.

As for Miami, they shot 57.4 percent from the field and 11 of 24 from beyond the arc, where they recorded 21 assists on 27 made field goals, a sign that the offense is heading in the right direction.

No one could stop Tyler Herro in third quarter, setting up Heat for the win

There is no one else to focus on in the second besides Herro, who, after a middling shooting performance in the first half with four of 11 from the field and two for eight from deep, turned it around big-time in the third period. Herro would start a whopping seven of seven from three-point range, leading to a 21-point period, which ties his career-high.

The Heat's prior weakness of third-quarter performances was absent Wednesday night as even besides Herro, the team was dismantling them on both sides of the ball in every aspect. Miami would score 36 points in the third period, while Los Angeles put up 20.

James would continue producing for the Lakers, scoring seven in the quarter, even making a three-pointer, which he hadn't done in the four games before Wednesday. However, Davis was virtually radio silent as he was one for seven in the frame alone.

Miami would cross the 100-point mark in the third quarter and even led by as much as 30 points, which would continue in the final period, leading to the crucial win.

Heat's current home stand can provide a fresh start after a win

Now that the Heat captured a monstrous victory over the Lakers, it sets them up with an immense amount of momentum for the tough back-to-back incoming this weekend. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints before the game that the current home stand could be seen as a fresh start but that they would take it game by game.

Snapping the two-game skid they were on, highlighted by the Heat's loss to the Boston Celtics, could mark a major turnaround for the season if they can protect their home floor. As said before, it will be tough, especially with it being a back-to-back as they face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and then the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Currently, Miami sports a 10-10 record as they look to get out of mediocrity with the win over James and the Lakers.