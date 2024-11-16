Even in his 22nd season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to raise the bar. During Friday night's NBA Cup game against the San Antonio Spurs, James recorded a triple-double for the fourth consecutive game early in the third quarter.

This is the first time in James' NBA career that he has recorded a triple-double in four straight games, per the ESPN broadcast.

James picked up his 10th assist of the night on a three-pointer by Austin Reaves halfway through the third as the Lakers hold onto a slim lead. The Lakers superstar also recorded triple doubles in wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

James hasn't quite had the same scoring efficiency that he has had in his previous three triple-doubles, as he just has 11 points at the end of the third quarter on five made field goals. Oddly, James hasn't been to the free throw line in this one, and has been doing most of his work in the mid range and on the perimeter. In Wednesday night's win over the Grizzlies, James scored 35 points.

Most importantly, James' triple-double streak has coincided with a three-game Lakers win streak after they had dropped to 4-4. The slate of teams hasn't been the most difficult, but it's still a great sign for the team that they're comfortably over .500 in the first season with JJ Redick as head coach.

Of course, James can still extend his triple-double streak in the coming days, and it would benefit him to keep playing this way if it means the Lakers are going to continue winning games. James and company have a very manageable upcoming schedule, with games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz in NBA Cup play. Those opponents should give James a chance to keep this stretch of great play going.