LeBron James had one of his worst playoff performances in Game 5 of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite that, however, the Purple and Gold faithful are not losing confidence he can bounce back come Game 6.

James finished with 15 points during Wednesday’s showdown, going 5-of-17 from the field including a 1-of-9 shooting clip from deep. It was an uncharacteristic performance from the Lakers superstar, preventing the team from closing their series against the Grizzlies.

Memphis took advantage of James’ off night as they extended the series with a 116-99 win. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 64 points in the contest, with the duo also totaling 20 rebounds and 12 dimes.

While James’ showing would have raised concerns from disappointed fans, that’s not the case on Wednesday. Many LA supporters expressed confidence that it’s only a one-time things and that LeBron would be able to recapture his usual dominant self come Game 6.

Many also argued that the only reason the Grizzlies won was because James was not at his best. With that said, they don’t see it happening in Game 6 since it’s rare for LeBron to have bad nights in back-to-back match-ups.

“Rare off night for the king LeBron. He’s dropping 50 next game Lakers in 6,” one fan wrote. Another supporter said, “Off night for Bron … Not happening two games in a row. Lakers in 6.”

A third LA fanatic added, “Lakers wanna win at Home, LeBron knows what he’s doing lmao. It was so apparent [tonight].”

“Off night for the Goat LeBron. It’s over in 6. Legoat dropping 60,” a LeBron fan furthered.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers can really bounce back when they meet the Grizzlies again, but as many fans have said, Memphis can’t expect LeBron James to play as poorly as he did on Wednesday.