The Golden State Warriors came extremely close to defending their home court on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Co. established a big lead in the fourth quarter only for Stephen Curry to lead a 14-0 run to tie the game up at 112-112 with less than two minutes remaining. In the end, however, Golden State’s blistering comeback run came up short, with LA holding them off to escape with a 117-112 victory.

This nearly came out to be a monumental collapse by the Lakers deep in the fourth quarter of a game that they should have won. Thankfully for them, LA was able to hold their ground en route to stealing away Game 1 on the Warriors’ own home floor.

Be that as it may, LeBron knows that there’s a lot of room for improvement for his Lakers. Generally speaking, the four-time NBA champ is pleased with his team’s performance on the evening. However, James has called on his guys to work even harder in Game 2:

“We’ve got to do a better job,” James said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “I think even though late they made a run, throughout the second half only giving up 48 points, that’s really good. But we had a couple of lulls when they allowed those guys, Steph, Klay and Jordan, to get some looks, they were really tuned in. They’re going to get their looks anyways, so we can’t have our own personal problems. We got to be better.”

Tuesday’s Game 1 victory was a massive boost for the Lakers. It did not only prove that they are very much capable of defeating the defending champs at home, but also, that this team has the fortitude required to overcome adversity. The Warriors threw a handful of haymakers on the Lakers, but they took all of the punches in stride:

“We’ve been playing playoff basketball for about 2 1/2 months now,” LeBron James said. “We’ve been very resilient. Tonight versus a team like Golden State, defending champions, we know how great they are on their home floor over the years. To withstand that, it’s another good step for our ballclub.”