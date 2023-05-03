A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The intensity in Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers was through the roof. Nevertheless, Steph Curry and LeBron James still found the time to joke around a bit during the game, particularly when the Lakers talisman decided to apply one particular savage defensive tactic on Curry early on.

At one point in the second quarter, Curry got off the court to take a breather. LeBron then decided to follow Steph all the way to the bench, where James was seen having an animated conversation with the Warriors coaching staff. LeBron then laughed it off as he let Curry take his rest in his seat.

Steph was locked in at that point and it seemed like he didn’t pay much attention to what LeBron was telling him as they walked side-by-side all the way to the Warriors bench. After the game, Steph Curry was asked to comment on that particular incident, and he revealed that James was just messing around:

“Nah, he was just joking around about having to guard me all the way till I got to the bench,” Curry said.

Lebron guarded Curry all the way to the bench 😂😂😂😂😂• @bleacherreport Steph talked about LeBron following him to the bench 😅” @StephenCurry30 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/AKKS8faQoj — NotInMyHouseWithVansilk (@CelebRealLife) May 3, 2023

Then again, you have to note that this is LeBron James we’re talking about here. This man’s basketball IQ is arguably the highest we’ve ever seen in the history of the sport, and this includes the way he plays mind games with his opponents. Nothing is random with LeBron, and despite the fact that he may have been joking, it is clear that he was also intent on delivering a message to Curry.

It doesn’t sound like Steph fell for LeBron’s trap, though. The Warriors star has also been in his fair share of mental battles, and he just wasn’t going to let James get in his head here.