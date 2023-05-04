A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

In case you missed it, Tristan Thompson is now actually a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. LA signed him toward the end of the regular season, but the 32-year-old veteran has yet to make his Lakers debut. You’ve probably seen him on the bench cheering his team on, though, as he was in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs second-round matchup between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Tristan Thompson might no longer be the nightly double-double threat he once was during his heyday, but what this man has under his belt is a ton of experience. As a matter of fact, the one-time NBA champion has played alongside LeBron James in all of The King’s five playoff matchups against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, including this year. As such, you could say that Thompson is a bit of an authority when it comes to all things LeBron vs. Steph.

In his mind, Thompson believes that we don’t have too many of these epic matchups left. In fact, the 6-foot-9 big man has pointed out the possibility of this being the last-ever James vs. Curry postseason battle:

“What we’re witnessing right now is something that we literally might not see for the next 20 years with guys playing at a high level and being the best on both teams in the playoffs,” Thompson said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “We just gotta absorb it and be thankful to be a part of it.”

He’s right, you know. The harsh reality is that LeBron James and Stephen Curry don’t have too many years left in them at this point in their respective careers. It’s very much possible that this is the last time they get to face off against each other in the playoffs. As such, we all just better enjoy it while we still can.