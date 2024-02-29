For three quarters, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were headed for another “away” loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. For the past decade or so, the Clippers have established regular season supremacy over the Lakers, and now that they're moving to Intuit Dome for next season, it seemed as though they were going to end their Staples Center/Crypto.Com Arena era on a high. But LeBron James was having none of that.
James, who is on the precipice of being the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 regular season points, went unconscious in the fourth quarter. He put up 19 points, including five three pointers, as he led the Lakers all the way back from a 21-point deficit to claim the victory, 116-112.
LeBron James simply looked like a man on a mission, as he, of all people, would know that the game is not over until the fat lady sings. James always rises to the occasion, and sensing the opportunity to stick it to the Lakers' in-city rival, he made sure to teach them a lesson in putting the game to bed.
“The game is not ever over until it's double zeroes. So we just kept fighting, kept getting defensive stops, made some shots,” James said in his postgame interview with ESPN's Jorge Sedano.
Being in the NBA for 21 years has its perks, and for LeBron James, his considerable experience in the league surely gave him confidence that there is no such thing as an insurmountable deficit. James put the Lakers on his back, catching fire from deep as he put the Clippers' defenders, particularly Daniel Theis, through the ringer over and over. By the time the Clippers adjusted, the momentum was completely in the Lakers' favor.
James was able to get the switch he wanted all fourth quarter long, and when the Clippers would throw a double team, he would simply make the right play. This allowed Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell to take center stage, sealing the Lakers' most impressive victory of what has otherwise been an up-and-down season.
The Lakers may not be in a favorable spot in the Western Conference standings, but LeBron James' presence should instill a sense of dread into the hearts of the Western Conference's higher-seeded teams.