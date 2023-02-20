If he can, LeBron James wants to play alongside his two sons, Bronny James and Bryce James, in the NBA. However, the Los Angeles Lakers star is well aware that he’s not getting any younger.

While James has already expressed his commitment to wait for Bronny to make it to the NBA so they can play together, he couldn’t do the same for Bryce. LeBron is not sure how long he has to be able to stay in the league, so he couldn’t say for certain if he’ll still be there once his second son is eligible to be drafted.

“I know I’m on the side of the hill, that’s for sure,” James said when about the possibility of playing with his son Bryce as well, per Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports.

Bryce James is currently in the ninth grade, so he’s set to graduate high school in 2025. With that said, based on the current rules, he’ll only be eligible to be drafted in 2026. That means three more years of wait LeBron James.

The problem is LeBron is already 38 years old, so he’ll be in his 40s when Bryce makes it to the league–assuming he gets drafted.

The Lakers forward has done a great job taking care of his body over the years. It’s the reason why he’s able to dominate until this late in his age and even break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. Nonetheless, it is also true that LeBron has shown signs of slowing down, and it’s questionable if he can keep his level of play for three or more years.

But hey, at least LeBron understands it very well.