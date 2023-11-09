LeBron James and Dillon Brooks went face to face Wednesday night, as the Los Lakers paid the Rockets a visit.

Dillon Brooks is still Dillon Brooks. The desire to troll is still very much in there for the Houston Rockets forward, who has quite a history of trying to get under the skin of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

On Wednesday night, Brooks went toe-to-toe again with the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and the two had their moments, to say the least.

LeBron and Dillon Brooks going at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/53QhclXZ2w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2023

This time around, though, it was Brooks who had the last laugh, as the Rockets pummeled Los Angeles in a 128-94 win at home. Brooks was not much of a contributor, scoring only five points to go with four rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes of action on the floor, but he sure had some success defending against the Lakers leader.

LeBron, on the other hand, churned out 18 points with six rebounds and two assists, while shooting 7-for-13 from the field in 27 minutes. The Lakers simply did not have enough in the tank to overcome the absence of Anthony Davis, though, they still got 22 and 24 points from D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, respectively.

The Lakers are now on a three-game losing skid. While it's still too early to press the panic button, Los Angeles can't be happy with how the season is going so far for the team. LeBron James and company, who are at 3-5, will look to get back to their winning ways when they take on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in a rematch this Friday in The Valley. (The Lakers lost to the Suns at home on Oct. 26, 100-95).