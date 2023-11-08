We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Rockets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Lakers will head to South Texas to face the Houston Rockets. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Rockets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers lost 108-107 to the Miami Heat on Monday. Initially, the Lakers trailed by 11 heading into the fourth quarter. But a fourth-quarter comeback gave them a chance to steal it as they trailed by one with 2:39 left in the game. Sadly, the Lakers missed their final four shots over the final two minutes, being unable to capitalize on the Heat missing their final four shots. LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points while shooting 13 for 23. Conversely, he missed all four of his shots from beyond the arc. Austin Reaves added 23 points while shooting 9 for 14 with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Ultimately, Anthony Davis left the game with a groin injury and finished with nine points while sitting out the final quarter.

The Rockets defeated the Sacramento Kings 122-97 on Monday. Early, they built a small lead. It was 67-42 Houston at halftime. Significantly, Jalen Green led the Rockets with 23 points while shooting 5 for 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from the 3-point line. Alperen Sengun added 17 points. Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. had 13 points. Fred VanVleet had 11 points while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and completing 48.3 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Rockets won the board battle 39-34. The Rockets also had eight steals and forced 13 turnovers.

The Lakers won 2 of 3 last season against the Rockets. Moreover, they are 8-2 over the last 10 games against the Rockets. But the Lakers are also 5-5 over the past 10 games in Houston.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Rockets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-112)

Houston Rockets: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network and Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers may get some reinforcements back. Therefore, they may be healthier than they have been all season. Davis will play, as the injury was not serious to keep him out for any length of time.

James is still the key factor in LA. Ultimately, he will look to carry the load. James averages 25.3 points per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the field. However, he has struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 32.5 percent. James also has 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Sadly, he is shooting a pathetic 65 percent from the charity stripe.

Davis is the next big factor for the Lakers. Significantly, he averages 23.9 points per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field. Davis has also brought down 12 rebounds per game. Thus, he is an integral part of the Lakers' success. Russell averages 17.3 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Conversely, he has only made 27.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Russell has also added 6.4 assists per game.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can make clutch shots and win the battle of the boards. Additionally, they must stop turning the ball over. The Lakers also must devise a plan to stop Green.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets are looking to build on the momentum they gained from that victory over the Kings. Therefore, they hope their top players can continue producing while the supporting cast does its job.

Green averages 18.2 points per game. However, he is only shooting 41.2 percent from the field, including 37 percent from the triples. Sengun averages 18.2 points per game. Moreover, his shooting has been exceptional, as he has made 57.3 percent of his shots. Sengun also averages 8.5 rebounds and seven assists per game.

VanVleet has been an excellent addition to the Rockets. Overall, he averages 16.7 points and 8.2 assists per game. Dillon Brooks has also been a nice acquisition. So far, he is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field, including 56.5 percent from the triples. Smith averages 14.2 points per game. Ultimately, these players will need to do well while also playing stout defense.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Then, they need to stop James and Davis while also forcing turnovers.

Final Lakers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Lakers have dominated this series in recent memory. Yes, the Rockets are better this time around. But the Lakers also are miles better than they were last season. Therefore, expect a close game that goes down to the wire. But the Lakers will do just enough to cover the spread in this showdown.

Final Lakers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-112)