A recent report may worry Lakers fans, but LeBron is still committed to Los Angeles amid the team's mediocre 2023-24 season.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is having another strong individual season. The Lakers, though, are just 19-19. James' patience has reportedly been “tested”, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

However, James is not giving up on this Lakers team.

“James' patience has been tested, sources told ESPN, but he figures his best response to the slump is to lead by example on and off the court and hope everyone in the organization applies the same standard,” McMenamin wrote. “James consults with the coaching staff when called upon and joins dialogue with the front office when scenarios are brought to him, but his focus remains maximizing his role.”

LeBron James is the leader. The Lakers will go as far as he and Anthony Davis take them. In the end, though, LeBron is 39-years old and wants to win.

This could obviously impact LA's trade deadline plans. Their window for winning could close fairly soon given LeBron's age, so going all in right now makes sense. Adding help around the superstars will likely be the Lakers' priority moving forward.

LeBron James' 2023-24 season with Lakers

LeBron is averaging 25.1 points per game on 52.6 percent field goal and 39.7 percent three-point shooting in 2023-24. He's also recording 7.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game. It is incredible to see LeBron continue to defy the odds in his late 30's. Most players see a drastic decline in their mid-30's, but LeBron is playing at an All-Star level at 39.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, one would imagine that Los Angeles will start winning games on a more consistent basis. But the Lakers stars need the rest of the roster to begin stepping up around them. Depth is extremely important for making an NBA Finals run.