By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game.

On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.

It sent the crowd into frenzy, and as it went viral, fans couldn’t help but compare it to LeBron’s dunk when he was in high school.

Here’s Bronny’s dunk:

And here’s LeBron’s slam when he was still playing for Saint Vincent-Saint Mary (OH):

As for LeBron James, the Lakers star shared the highlight after he saw it. He himself couldn’t believe it as he expressed how amazed he is about the crazy throw-down.

“Hahahaha!! Bronny man what you on?!?! You TOUGH for that!” LeBron wrote along with several shocked and fire emojis. He then used the hashtag #JamesGang and #YoungKing.

To be fair, it’s not only LeBron who was in awe of the showmanship and crazy athleticism that Bronny displayed. Several fans, players and media personalities alike commented on the dunk, with plenty of people also saying “like father, like son.”

James has been really supportive of his kids in their journey to join him in the NBA, and sure enough, both Bronny and Bryce are working hard to pave their own paths to the top professional league in the world. It might still take a few years, but it’ll definitely be exciting to see LeBron play alongside Bronny in the league.