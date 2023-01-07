By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared an eye-popping video of his son Bryce finishing a two-handed alley-oop dunk. LeBron was absolutely impressed by his son’s athleticism as Bryce went up to catch the lob and finish strong with two hands. It seems like James’ other son Bronny caught wind of the dunk and wanted to get one off for himself.

Bronny did his little brother one better with this epic dunk. The 18-year-old decided to throw down an eyebrow-raising under-the-legs dunk. What makes it even more impressive is the fact that LeBron’s heir apparent busted out the dunk DURING a game:

Bronny James finished that one with ease. Not too many 18-year-olds out there can throw down a slam with such a high level of difficulty and make it look simple. And again, the young man did it during a game!

At one point, it looked like it was LeBron who was taking off for that majestic dunk. There’s no denying that Bronny does take a lot from his superstar father.

It shouldn’t be long before Bronny takes his talents to the big league. LeBron James has pretty much guaranteed his son’s future in the NBA by declaring his intention to join whichever team decided to draft his eldest son in 2024. LeBron has made it no secret that one of his biggest goals in his career is to play alongside Bronny, and he’s made it abundantly clear that he’s going to do everything in his power to make this dream come true.