LeBron James had a lot of running mates in his very long career. The NBA's all-time leading scorer had Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis among other valuable stars that he has played with. Although, no one is synonymous and more associated with that role than Dwyane Wade. The Miami Heat legend had now entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This warmed the heart of the Los Angeles Lakers star. He watched his brother receive what was due to him.

Everyone and their families shed a tear when Dwyane Wade invited his dad during his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame speech. A lot of words were said that pulled heartstrings. However, the one that got most people was a very specific line.

“So, pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven? This one is right here. This one is for my father. I love you and I'm thankful to you We are in the Hall of Fame, dawg!” were the words heard all around the world.

The message was so heartwarming that even the Lakers star took notice. He posted an Instagram story of Dwyane Wade and his dad during the speech. LeBron James said that it was so ‘fire' for them to share the stage like that.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

LeBron James absolutely loved this moment from Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame enshrinement #Lakers #Heat #HallOfFame pic.twitter.com/3RZSD5S8Tz — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 14, 2023

A lot of blood, sweat, and tears had been dedicated to the grind before reaching basketball heaven. Wade may be known for partnering up with Lebron but his original partner was always his dad.