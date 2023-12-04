Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shouted out Buccaneers star Mike Evans for an epic accomplishment on Sunday.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have overcome a slow start to the 2023-24 season as they look to build upon last postseason's appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Despite being weeks away from turning 39 years old, James has continued to play at an All-NBA level so far this year, and the Lakers currently sit with a decent record of 12-9 21 games into the young season.

After Saturday evening's home win over the Houston Rockets, the Lakers enjoyed a day off on Sunday, and James took the opportunity to take in some NFL football action, including apparently watching the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, which the Buccaneers won. In that game, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans notched his tenth consecutive 1000-plus yard receiving season, which is every season of his career, per Bleacher Report.

To recognize the accomplishment, James took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and gave Evans a huge shoutout.

I mean cause he’s LIKE THAT!!! A BEAST!! Oh and somebody gone get a MONSTER If they don’t 💰 him up! I 🤎 @MikeEvans13_ 🫡🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/OVtEmwmdXk — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 4, 2023

LeBron James would know a thing or two about making history in the sports world. Earlier this (calendar) year, James moved into first place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing up Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the process and further making his case as the greatest player to ever pick up a basketball.

Although his athleticism has declined somewhat, James is still playing like one of the game's best players this season, and if that continues, the Lakers will have a legitimate shot to make another deep postseason run next spring.