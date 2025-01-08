Southern California needs prayers as winds are creating devastating wildfires in the area, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a message to those in the middle of the disaster.

“Praying for everyone in Southern California,” James wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On the morning of Jan. 8, overnight winds of almost 100 miles per hour formed multiple wildfires that have been out of control. So far, they have affected homes and businesses while raging through cities and highways with smoke and flames covering the area.

An unknown number of houses have been affected, and at least 30,00 residents have had to flee as evacuation zones continue to grow.

Lakers' LeBron James sends prayer to Southern California

Tens of thousands have had to flee their homes as a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades burned nearly 3,000 acres. According to authorities, the blaze could grow as strong winds are expected to continue in the area. As of the morning of Jan. 8, 30,000 people have had to be evacuated as the flames threatened close to 10,000 homes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of multiple burn victims, and one firefighter sustained a serious head injury while trying to calm the flames. According to the LAFD, she received treatment and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

There may be Lakers players who live in the area or know someone who lives in those areas as well. It will be interesting to see if the NBA steps in at any point and maybe postpones a game. The Lakers are set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 9, and the damage the wildfires have caused will still be around.

LeBron James has always been the type of player to speak out when natural disasters or something detrimental happens in the country. There should be continued prayers going out as the residents in Southern California continue to deal with this situation.