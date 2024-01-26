Lakers' LeBron James says goodbye to Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp

While LeBron James is devoted to lifting the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) out of the NBA Play-In Tournament conversation, he is also keeping an eye on the major news that hit Liverpool F.C. on Friday. Beloved manager Jurgen Klopp announced he is leaving the iconic club at the end of the season, evoking responses all throughout the fan base and organization.

That includes James, who has been a Liverpool minority owner for more than a decade. He expressed his appreciation for the German native in a farewell post, while echoing the team's slogan.

“THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND MORE!!,” the NBA's all-time scoring leader posted on X. “You are one helluva manager and you’ll never be forgotten and more importantly, YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE!! The Reds will miss you!!”

Klopp's decision to leave has been a few months in the making, with him admitting that he is starting to feel some fatigue from the demands that come with running a squad of this caliber. He signed on with Liverpool in 2015 and re-established it as a global power once more.

The Reds won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and then ended a 30-year dry spell by claiming the Premier League title the following year. COVID-19 prevented fans from truly basking in the ecstasy of the moment, but electricity reverberated through the city all the same. With the club holding a five-point lead over second-place Manchester City, perhaps a more boisterous celebration is on the way.

What a fitting end that would be to the storied Jurgen Klopp Era. LeBron James is hoping to craft his own compelling last couple of chapters with the Lakers, as he will also be forced to confront Father Time at some point.