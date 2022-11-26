Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any happier after he finally made his return to the team on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Even better, they got the win in the process.

Right after helping the Lakers take the 105-94 victory over Gregg Popovich’s men, James quickly took to Instagram to share his delight. He finished with 21 points on top of eight rebounds and five assists, all while playing for 33 minutes in a clear indication that he is healthy once again.

“MAN it felt good to be back out doing what I love but even more out there with the squad!! Let’s keep stacking men! Good W,” James wrote alongside a series of photos from the contest.

It’s hard to blame LeBron James for being quite ecstatic in his return, even if it is against a rebuilding Spurs franchise. After all, he missed five straight games after sustaining a left adductor strain during their previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lakers fans are certainly elated to have their superstar leader back as well, especially as they try to climb back in the West following their 0-5 start. With their latest win, the Purple and Gold have now won four of their last five, with their only defeat coming at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

Darvin Ham’s men are still 6-11 on the season, but hopes are high they can consistently win games now with James back in the fold as well.