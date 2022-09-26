LeBron James has had his fair share of moments with new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley. LeBron knows what Pat Bev is all about, and this is exactly one of the reasons why the Lakers brought him to the team this offseason.

LeBron is also well aware of the fact, however, that this man has zero chill in him. This is exactly why the Lakers talisman just had to laugh out loud when he heard about Beverley’s favorite LeBron highlight.

It comes as no surprise that Beverley decided to troll his own teammate when he was asked about his favorite LeBron highlight in the past 20 years. According to Pat Bev, the one that stands out the most was his block on The King on Christmas Day in 2019.

LeBron had a hilarious reaction when he heard Beverley’s response (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Yo, man. What’s wrong with Pat, man?” James said laughing. “Pat got a problem, man. He got issues. Them Chi-Town boys got issues. Now I got three of them. I got him, I got K-Nunn, and AD, man.”

Chris Haynes: "I asked Pat Bev what's his favorite LeBron highlight, this fool he going to say, 'The block I had on LeBron!'" LeBron James: "What's wrong with Pat, man? He got issues." 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/y08WAe1CpE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 26, 2022

Patrick Beverley blocking LeBron James' three-point attempt on Christmas Day in 2019 🚫 pic.twitter.com/59s6h0KmXZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 26, 2022

Based on his own admission, LeBron seems to be dealing with a major Chicago headache right now. With Beverley’s arrival, he now has three Chi-Town fellas to deal with including Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis.

For his part, there’s no denying that Beverley holds LeBron James in very high regard and that he has a lot of respect for The King. Be that as it may, Pat Bev clearly won’t pass up any opportunity to troll his new teammate.