Patrick Beverley claims he’s now besties with Russell Westbrook on Lakers

One of the main concerns about Patrick Beverley heading to the Los Angeles Lakers was his relationship with Russell Westbrook. Beverley and Westbrook were previously known as players who did not get along with one another. However, Beverley’s latest claim may shock fans, per Dave McMenamin.

“Patrick Beverley told ESPN that Russell Westbrook has been his ‘best friend’ on the team since being traded to the Lakers this summer. Says they both come in to train before 7 a.m. and spend time in the gym together,” McMenamin shared on Twitter.

Is Patrick Beverley only saying this to quiet media speculations? Possibly.

But there is also a very real chance that the two are working things out. They feature similar mindsets and play styles. Both Beverley and Westbrook are extremely intense athletes that leave it all on the court. They are also both brutally honest.

As opponents, they are eerily similar which leads to tension. And even as teammates, there are destined to be some feuds between Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook. However, they may able to motivate each other and develop a real friendship.

The Lakers are hopeful that their trio of guards, Westbrook, Beverley, and Dennis Schroder will light a fire underneath the team following their subpar 2021-2022 campaign. All 3 players feature no shortage of energy or hustle, which is something the Lakers lacked last season.

Darvin Ham has yet to announce who will be the starting point guard. Patrick Beverley is a candidate for the position, but it may come down to either Schroder or Westbrook.