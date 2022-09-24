The sporting world witnessed a truly historic moment on Friday night as the great Roger Federer took the tennis court for one final time. He teamed up with another all-time great in Rafael Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London, and the pair shared quite an endearing moment at the end of their match.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James caught wind of the now-viral moment between the two tennis legends, and he could not help but react (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“So AMAZING man!! Damn man 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺” LeBron wrote.

LeBron James on IG reacts to this Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal moment 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GaGtTxyHHC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 24, 2022

Both Federer and Nadal could not hold back the tears as the gravity of the moment dawned upon them. This was truly an end of an era as Federer bid farewell to the game that he loves. Nadal, who has been as fierce a competitor to Federer as anyone has been through the years, was unable to contain his emotions as he realized that this was truly the end of the line for his good friend.

Based on his reaction, it is also clear that LeBron James was touched by the moment, and he may have been a bit emotional, too. I mean, who wouldn’t? I’m pretty sure even non-tennis fans out there can appreciate just how special this moment truly was.

It’s also possible that this hit a special spot for LeBron, considering how he too is in the twilight of his own career. It won’t be very long now before James bids his own farewell, and surely, that will be a very emotional occasion as well.