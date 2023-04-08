Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

LeBron James is a monster, and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible. NBA careers go in two possible directions: either you’re a star for a short period then flame out, or you become a long-time journeyman. The Lakers star… somehow combined the best of both worlds. Even in his 20th season, LeBron is still one of the most impactful players in the league. After their critical win against the Suns, LeBron James credited his athletic trainer Mike Mancias for keeping him healthy, per Dave McMenamin.

Lakers star LeBron James: “There’s no way I’d be playing 20 seasons without him. It’s literally that simple. There’s no way I’d be able to still be playing at this level without him. I mean, he’s that essential to my game, to my performance, to everything that I do. To my mental. So, there’s no way. I mean, I could have got 7-to-12 years of this. But 20? There’s no way without him.””

One of the biggest arguments for LeBron James’ GOAT case is his career longevity. It’s rare for a player to still perform at a high level at his age, with the mileage he has. Remember, this is a man that played in eight straight Finals at one point. The wear-and-tear on the Lakers star’s body should demolish any mortal being after 15 years of pro play… but not LeBron.

Granted, LeBron isn’t the same athletic phenom he was during his Miami days, but he’s still plenty athletic (especially for his age!). He also doesn’t need to rely on his physical gifts: his best talent is managing a game to perfection. The Lakers also gave him an incredible supporting cast: Anthony Davis as the 1A to LeBron’s 1B, and a slew of talented role players that fit a certain niche.

LeBron’s abilities are a big reason for the Lakers’ miraculous season turnaround this year. Now, LA is looking to secure a top-six seed in the West (with some help from their rivals). LeBron’s nagging injury has him playing below 100%, and they want their star to get the rest he needs to heal his body. After all, a healthy LeBron James in the playoffs is the scariest player in the planet, bar none.