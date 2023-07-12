Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have completed year 20, but Kendrick Perkins still thinks he has a lot more to offer.

James has been lauded for his longevity over the years and that was especially evident this past 2022-23 season where he broke a number of records at the age of 38 — most notably the NBA scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

But as far as Perkins is concerned, the four-time NBA champion could play until he's 50, provided he emulates the same kind of role the recently retired Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem had with the franchise.

“LeBron [James] could actually play until he's 50 [years old],” Perkins said on NBA Today (via ClutchPoints). “If LeBron could buy into the Udonis Haslem role where he's on the bench being a veteran leader, you don't think no team will want him and say, ‘You know what, Bron, we'll pay you the vet minimum' which I believe is $2.4-$2.5 million ‘to be on our bench.'”

Whether that actually happens remains to be seen.

After all, James hinted at retirement after the Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals earlier this summer.

We do know that he wants to stay in the league and potentially play with his son Bronny before he hangs up his boots. But surely, he won't need to play until 50 to do that.

That said, his agent Rich Paul certainly believes LeBron can play in his 40s if he's still excited about playing the game and most importantly, healthy. So in the end, who knows?