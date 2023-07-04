A lot of awe-inspiring movies have been released in our lifetimes. Films like Air Bud, Space Jam, and Coach Carter among many others have kindled the minds of sports junkies all around the globe. Despite starring in multiple of these features, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a particular pick for the greatest sports movie ever and he picked Shooting Stars.

It is not surprising that The King chose the film about his upbringing. It highlights his relationship with the area of Akron, and how he bonded with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. LeBron James had a lot of involvement in the film. He made sure to make it an accurate retelling of how he rose up the ranks of basketball. The Lakers star could not help but be proud of Shooting Stars and tweeted about it.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Notable actors in this film were Stranger Things star, Caleb McLaughlin and Wood Harris. The Hollywood stars played Dru Joyce III and Coach Dru Joyce II who were pivotal in the Lakers star's life.

The Portland Trailblazers' 2023 third-overall pick Scoot Henderson even played a significant role in the movie as Romeo Travis. He was not the only NBA Lottery Draft pick in this film. Jett Howard from the Orlando Magic acted as Carmelo Anthony in the Oak Hill Academy scene.

A lot of movies follow the great lives of athletes like King Richard and Shooting Stars. They make for great and heartwarming entertainment for most fans. Do you with LeBron's best sports movie of all-time pick?