Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James couldn’t hold back his excitement after the teaser for his biopic movie “Shooting Stars” dropped on Tuesday.

“Shooting Stars” highlights the early life of James, specifically his high school days back at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. It follows how he and his teammates on the basketball team dominated and took the national spotlight.

“Shooting Stars is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James’ breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer,” the synopsis on Peacock reads.

The teaser that dropped showed James introducing the movie, saying: “People think they know my story, but this is our story. This is how I met my brothers. Now, we became family.” It then featured snippets from the film, including game highlights and James’ bonding with his teammates.

James reshared the the teaser on Twitter and captioned it with “My BROTHERS 4L!!!” along with the infinity symbol.

LeBron James certainly did a great job hyping up the movie. Now, we can’t wait for June 2 to come any sooner.

The Lakers star is no longer new to making movies, as he himself even starred in “Space Jam 2” and has produced countless other films and documentaries. Nonetheless, “Shooting Stars” is quite different since it focuses on him.

Even more interesting, his film comes a few months after Michael Jordan’s movie drops on theaters nationwide. The film, titled “Air” and based on how Nike pursued Jordan, is set to be released on April 5. Sure enough, it’s going to be a fun next few months for NBA fans with these two sports movies coming out.