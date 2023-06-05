Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is remaining in the headlines albeit him being out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. A main reason James is staying in the news is for his new movie Shooting Stars, which he took to Twitter to hype up.

LeBron James quote tweets his former high school teammate and fellow star of the movie Dru Joyce, who is encouraging all who haven't to go check out Shooting Stars. The movie follows the story of LeBron James and his high school teammates in their historic high school basketball run at St. Vincent St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio.

Amid the run in the box office, LeBron James is finding his name in the media for a plethora of other reasons. First, he sparked an onslaught of retirement speculation after some cryptic comments made after the Lakers playoff exit. Meanwhile, talk of a reunion between him and Kyrie Irving is now swirling not only in Los Angeles, but potentially with the Dallas Mavericks as well.

James will certainly be ignoring any of the talk surrounding his future playing career while his movie makes the rounds in theaters across the world. Nobody is going to make any decisions for one of the greatest players of all time, and he certainly deserves the time during his offseason to enjoy some of his other ventures.

At some point during the offseason, more clarity will arise in terms of what the future of the Lakers' LeBron James in the NBA looks like. For now, expect Shooting Stars to be the primary reason that the James name makes the headlines.