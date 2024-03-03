Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is revealing more information about how he felt hitting a career milestone. James celebrated hitting 40,000 career NBA points on Saturday night. James said what meant the most to him was seeing his daughter Zhuri celebrate in the stands.
“It's definitely special. When I looked up at the stands and seen her sitting up there. When the forty thousand point mark hit, definitely looked up there at my wife, and looked at my daughter and my mom, and my daughter was just clapping,” James said, per Lakers Nation. “She runs everything. What Z says goes in our household for sure.”
James says he and his daughter blew each other kisses as he became the only player in the history of the NBA to hit 40,000 points. It's a spectacular achievement for a player who has spent more than 20 years in the league. James achieved the feat on Saturday during a team loss to the Denver Nuggets, 124-114. The Lakers' veteran finished the game with 26 points and 9 assists.
The Lakers are now 33-29 on the season. James is hitting the memorable milestone in what has been a forgettable season for his team, that is fighting to try and get a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers currently sit in 10th place in the conference standings.
The Lakers next play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. It will be James' next chance to add to his career point total. The game tips off at 10:30 Eastern, and Zhuri James most likely will once again be cheering on her dad.