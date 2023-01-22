Shannon Sharpe stole the show on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. Sharpe was in attendance to watch the high-profile game, and at one point, the outspoken broadcaster and former NFL star got into it with Ja Morant and some other Grizzlies players over a LeBron James-fueled tirade.

LeBron himself has reacted to the intense scenes that saw Sharpe held back by security personnel as he was confronted by the Grizzlies players. James said after the game that he’s “riding” with Shannon “365 days, 24/7.” The Lakers talisman then took to Instagram to send a bold warning to anyone who dares to question Sharpe’s street cred.

According to LeBron, if Shannon Sharpe were a person, he would describe him with these five words: “I Wish A Muthaf#ck* Would”

Ja Morant’s dad, Tee Morant, who himseld was involved in the verbal altercation with Sharpe, went over to the FS1 broadcaster shortly after the incident. The pair hugged it out and settled their beef quickly. The same was not the case for Ja himself as well as Grizzlies teammate Dillon Brooks, who both had some things to say about Sharpe after the game.

For his part, LeBron just wants to send out a not-so-friendly reminder about crossing Shannon Sharpe. This man is built like an NFL tight end — because he literally was during his decorated tenure in the league — and James just wants to make sure that people know that Mr. Sharpe is not to be messed with.