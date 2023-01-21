LeBron James watched as close friend and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe exchanged words with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, star Ja Morant and Morant’s father, Tee. After the contest, a 122-121 Los Angeles Lakers victory, James was asked about Sharpe’s altercation with the Grizzlies. LeBron James defended Sharpe, per ClutchPoints’ Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo.

“I ride with Shannon [Sharpe] 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So, that’s my guy. I always got his back and he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of ’em, for sure.”

The Lakers star made sure to add that the former NFL star can “talk with the best of them.”

After all, it was Sharpe’s trash talking- he said that Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was too small to guard LeBron James- that apparently ignited the entire war of words.

Sharpe and the Grizzlies players, as well as Tee Morant, had to be separated by referees, players and security before Sharpe was ushered away from his courtside seat at the Crypto.com Arena. He later returned to his seat.

While LeBron James is likely glad that nothing serious occurred between Sharpe and the Grizzlies, he’s likely even more pleased that the Lakers, who had lost four of their last five games coming into the contest, managed to pull off a victory.

At 21-25, Los Angeles remains at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. However, wins over top teams like the Grizzlies will certainly help them move up the ranks.