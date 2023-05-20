Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 tonight in Southern California! Both LeBron James and Austin Reaves are featured on this NBA same-game parlay.

The NBA Playoffs are as exciting as anyone could have hoped for. The Nuggets are two wins away from heading to their very first NBA Finals appearance. In the East, the Miami Heat have taken a commanding 2-0 lead against the Boston Celtics. Anything can happen as the rest of the Conference Finals continues in the coming week.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Game 3 in Los Angeles.

Same Game Parlay Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Odds

Austin Reaves 15+ points

Michael Porter Jr. 6+ rebounds

LeBron James 2+ made threes

D’Angelo Russell Under Point Prop (12.5 points)

This NBA same-game parlay adds up to +567 at time of publication. Odds are subject to change.

This is an interesting parlay, to say the least. The goal for this one doesn’t seem like it will have much impact on the result of the game. For the Lakers, Reaves will certainly be called upon to score again, as he ended with 22 in Game 2. 15 should be a no-brainer for him.

D’Angelo Russell has had a rough series so far. He scored just 10 points in the loss last time out and is expected to get shorter minutes. I don’t expect him to score 13+ points.

LeBron James went 0-6 from deep in Game 2. It’s tough to tell what his approach will be, but I’m sure he will do his best to drain a couple of threes.

Last but not least, Porter Jr. just needs to be boardman for this contest. Porter Jr. ended with seven rebounds in Game 2 so it’s possible he does so again even with Jokic grabbing 15+ boards.

Don’t miss out on this NBA same-game parlay for Game 3.