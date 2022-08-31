There has been no offseason body transformation for LeBron James. The fact of the matter is that he’s looked like this over the past several years. At this point, consistency is obviously key for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

LeBron recently took to Instagram to share a topless photo of himself, and he had the perfect caption to match. It was an opportunity for us to marvel at this man’s insane physique at the mind-boggling age of 37, and as he enters his 20th season in the NBA (h/t NBA Retweet on Twitter):

LeBron is ready for year 20. 😤👑 pic.twitter.com/f1JRSNM0Ee — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 31, 2022

For LeBron to still have this type of physique at this point in his career is truly amazing. This doesn’t come without a price, though, and James has been more than willing to pay the same as he never ceases to meticulously take care of his body year in and year out. The results are a clear testament to how he’s found ultimate success in this regard.

It’s not all about muscles for The King, though. LeBron James still remains to be one of the best players in the NBA today, despite his advanced age. The four-time NBA champ continues to put in the work behind the scenes, and he has been reaping the benefits of the same. Not many superstars in the league can say that they are/were still this dominant at age 37. He’s going to be 38 in December, by the way.

At the end of the day, however, it’s all about winning for LeBron. It’s not that all his hard work will be completely put to waste if the Lakers don’t win the title this year, but you can be sure that James already has his sights set on championship No. 5.