When LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were teammates with the Miami Heat, the two men forged a strong relationship in addition to winning NBA championships. Now that Wade is entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, James is continuing to support his friend and former teammate.

YESSIR!!!!! HEAT NATION 🔥 STAND UP!! STANDING OVATION 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @DwyaneWade LOVE YOU BROTHER!! https://t.co/OC0Sxnf9dO — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 10, 2023

James passed on his congratulations with a verbal hug on Twitter. The King offered an all caps “STANDING OVATION” and passed along his love and congratulations for the honor.

Wade was the No. 5 pick overall by the Miami Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft. The selection of the former Marquette star allowed team president Pat Riley to help build a culture in Miami that led to that team winning the 2006 NBA title. Wade was dominant in the championship round against the Dallas Mavericks.

Wade also won two more NBA championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 when he played along alongside James and Chris Bosh.

During his 16-year career in the NBA, Wade was a 16-time all-star and a league scoring champion in 2009.

Wade was a brilliant all-around player throughout his career, as he averaged 22.0 points per game, and he also contributed 4.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per night. He was just as good during the postseason as he was during the regular season, averaging 22.3 points, 4.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

In addition to his scoring skills, he certainly knew how to communicate very well with his teammates and deliver sharp passes that often led to easy buckets.

He developed an incredible rapport with LeBron James, and it was clear when the two were on the court at the same time, it was almost impossible to slow down the Miami offense.