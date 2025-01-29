The Los Angeles Lakers are in the City of Brotherly Love Tuesday night for a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With LeBron James in town, there is increased attention to this particular 76ers game, and among those who showed up to see The King and company go up against Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center are some Philadelphia Eagles players.

During the pregame warmups, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player was seen greeting the likes of Eagles wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles can enjoy some free time, but it is about to get serious for Brown and company, as they are scheduled to face off against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. After winning the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles secured a return ticket to the Super Bowl — and a rematch against the Chiefs in the grandest stage of football.

It can be recalled that the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, a game that both Brown and Smith were a part of. In that contest, Brown had 96 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches and eight targets while Smith led the Eagles with 100 receiving yards on seven receptions and nine targets.

The Eagles are the only remaining obstacle between the Chiefs and Kansas City's pursuit of a historic Super Bowl three-peat – -a feat that has never been accomplished to date in NFL history.

As for James and the Lakers, winning an NBA championship this year is also a clear goal of the team. At 40 years old, James is still proving to everyone that he remains one of the best players in the league, capable of helping Los Angeles reach the top. The Lakers entered the Sixers game with a 26-18 record and on a four-game win streak.

A big football fan, it will not be a big surprise if James flies to New Orleans to watch Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9. That will be a little tricky schedule-wise for James, though, as the Lakers have a game on Feb. 8 against the Indiana Pacers at home and a date with the Utah Jazz, also in Tinseltown, on Feb. 10.