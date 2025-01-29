When the Philadelphia Eagles marched back to the locker rooms after the NFC Championship game, AJ Brown had to feel vindicated for a postseason marred by rumors and poor play.

Suddenly, after having missed more passes than any other receiver was afforded period in the Divisional Round, Brown was a few yards short of breaking into triple digits, leading the Birds with six receptions for 96 yards and the team's lone receiving touchdown. He beat up on Marshon Lattimore, found similar success with Mike Sainristil, and even contributed as a run blocker, where he helped to set up some of Saquon Barkley's big runs.

Asked by Ashlyn Sulivan of NBC Philadelphia about how Brown was able to push through adversity to have such a massive showing in the Eagles' final home game of the season? Well, for WR1, it all comes down to staying ready and resilient, even when adversity hits.

“Just staying resilient through tough times. You know, it's easy to keep going during the positive times, but fighting through the tough times and keep pushing, you know?” Brown noted. “There was uncomfortable talks, uncomfortable situations while trying to make each other better. And, you know, at times it does not seem pretty, you know, because no one likes to be chewed out, you know? But for moments like these, and the opportunity for the one to come.”

Now, as has become increasingly apparent through the season, the Eagles are not operating with the traditional “Me first” mindset that has led Eagles teams of the past down a very ugly road. Fortunately, even after a few headline-drawing actions, some he brought upon himself, some that were blown up by his teammates, in the end, Brown knows how it feels to come so close to a Super Bowl win only to come up short and doesn't want to experience that feeling again.

“Yeah, you know, you try to take it to another level,” Brown noted. “You know what it's like; you experienced it. You had a drop-off last year, you know what it takes, and you push yourself. And again, it's still not over.”

Ironically enough, the last time the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl, Brown had an identical stat line to his performance in the NFC Championship, catching six of the balls thrown his way by Hurts to go with a touchdown. While in that game his individual success didn't need to a win, maybe that knowledge is why Brown is still buying into what Philly has sold him, even if he's having a “down year” statistically. Will Brown be back in 2025? Some think yes, some think now but it's clear he isn't looking into moving companies just yet, as he still has some unfinished business that needs to get done first.