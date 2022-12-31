By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t have celebrated his 38th birthday any better, and sure enough, he’s ecstatic about it.

James had one hell of a birthday to remember on Friday, as he exploded for a near triple-double of 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Lakers take the 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He made history in the process, becoming the second 38-year-old player or older after Michael Jordan to have a 45-10-5 game. He also became just the third player aged 38 or older to score at least 47 points in a contest, joining Jordan and Jamal Crawford.

LeBron sent the whole NBA Twitter buzzing, with the likes of Magic Johnson, Kevin Durant, Paul Pierce and Donovan Mitchell, among many others, singing praises of him.

A day after his incredible performance, LeBron James took to Instagram to reflect on his memorable birthday. While sharing photos of him during the day as well as videos from the Lakers-Hawks game, James said, “That was one special Bday! Had a great time from start to finish. Thank you all for the bday wishes and vibes! Love!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

It was indeed a special birthday, and all credit goes to LeBron James for making it happen. He certainly deserves all the recognition he’s getting after the sensational display, especially as he continues to prove that age is just a number.

While the Lakers have largely struggled this year, LeBron definitely gave Purple and Gold fans a reason to smile.